Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 121,704 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 6.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $46,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.46. 371,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75.

