Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 34,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

HDV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.12 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

