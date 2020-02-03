Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

BSX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.