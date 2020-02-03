Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

BA stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -263.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.22. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

