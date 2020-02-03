Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NVS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 1,615,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,428. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

