NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Cut by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,882 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 711,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,419. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.