Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.66, approximately 1,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.