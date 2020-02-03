Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.66, approximately 1,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,784,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 246,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 173,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

