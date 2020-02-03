Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.71, 1,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 25,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.
About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
