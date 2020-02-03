Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.71, 1,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 25,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 775,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

