NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Shares Up 3.7%

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 5,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 140,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

