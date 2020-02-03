Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 8,151 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 3.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,943,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,544,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

