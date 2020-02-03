Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 80.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of FedEx by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.84. 1,988,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,665. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 684.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

