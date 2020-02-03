Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,428 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. 4,861,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,325. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

