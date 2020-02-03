Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,559. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

