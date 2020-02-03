Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 86,684 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,822,000 after acquiring an additional 579,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.18. 7,000,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,308. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

