Obyte Price Tops $26.18 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $26.18 or 0.00277781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $5,909.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.