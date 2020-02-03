OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. 10,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
