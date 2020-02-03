OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. 10,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

