Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.77. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 2,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,848. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,351.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

