ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,413 shares in the company, valued at $15,768,250.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

