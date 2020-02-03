One Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 134,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

