One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $65,530,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

C traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.48. 7,320,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

