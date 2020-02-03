One Capital Management LLC Sells 25,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

