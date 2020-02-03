One Capital Management LLC Sells 46,504 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,504 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $61.81.

