One Capital Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. 25,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $118.34 and a one year high of $138.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

