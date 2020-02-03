OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. OneMain posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OneMain by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 151,927 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,339 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of OneMain by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OneMain by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 338,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,352. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. OneMain has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.