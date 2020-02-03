OneRoot Network Market Cap Tops $2.54 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1.34 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.43 or 0.05955944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00128248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035268 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

