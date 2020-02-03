Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

OPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

OPB stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 37,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,929. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Opus Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

