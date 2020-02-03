Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 13,571 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,508,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,936,000.

BND stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 301,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

