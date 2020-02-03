Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,313 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,205,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 172,680 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 47.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 46.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.65. 177,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

