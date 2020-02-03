Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,743 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.13. 9,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,223. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

