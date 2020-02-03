Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 241,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 144,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. 19,597,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.