Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,438. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

