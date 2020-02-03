Opus Capital Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 49.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

WSO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.25. 7,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

