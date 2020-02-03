Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

ORCL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.04. 4,435,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.