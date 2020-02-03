Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $2,399,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.04. 4,435,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,392. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.