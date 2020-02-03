OracleChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $586,681.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $586,681.00 and approximately $9,217.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.56 or 0.03000423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00197015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

