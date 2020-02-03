Oslo Asset Management AS Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Oslo Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group comprises approximately 10.7% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 1.55% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 129,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 111,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,262. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.