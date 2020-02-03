Oslo Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1,580.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy comprises about 15.1% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after buying an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 789,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

PE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 263,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

