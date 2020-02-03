OST (OST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $337,796.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDCM and Binance. OST has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $337,796.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDCM, Coinsuper, Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.