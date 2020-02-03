Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 120,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,804. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oxford Immunotec Global
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
