Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 120,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,804. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

