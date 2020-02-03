Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 753 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVDA stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average of $198.75. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.