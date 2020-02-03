Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,199,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 61,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,781. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

