Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.14. 5,362,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.53. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

