Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,888 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

BND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

