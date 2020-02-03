Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,044 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,052.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

