Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,166,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $142.26. 1,073,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

