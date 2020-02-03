Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Paper were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 636.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

IP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. 1,078,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,822. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

