Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 2,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $52,412,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,337,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,106,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,178. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

