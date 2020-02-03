Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.19.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.34. The stock had a trading volume of 250,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

