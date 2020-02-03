Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TTEC were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486 in the last ninety days. 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. 3,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

