Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,918 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.39. 123,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,054. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.15. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $268.05 and a 1 year high of $389.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

